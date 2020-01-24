 Ghana banking giant prepares mobile money challenge - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

Ghana banking giant prepares mobile money challenge

24 JAN 2020

GCB, one of the largest banks in Ghana, announced its mobile money service would launch by the end of January, upping competition to operator-led services in the country.

The bank said its G-Money platform would go live on 30 January having been unveiled to the country’s media in 2019 and subsequently cleared by the country’s central bank in November.

In a statement, GCB hailed its platform as an “industry first” mobile wallet, as it is operated by a bank and enables payments, savings and loans on users’ mobile handsets or PDAs.

The company added: “Apart from affording customers the freedom to perform transactions regardless of their mobile network operator, G-Money will also create an enabling environment for the ongoing digitisation processes in Ghana’s economy.”

Mobile money services are already provided by the country’s three largest network operators by connections: AirtelTigo, MTN and Vodafone.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Ghana to licence mobile money services

Ghana to step up mobile money regulation

Experts say trust key to mobile finance success
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Orange turns to green

Mobile Mix: Huawei apps push hots up

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Vegas

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association