HomeMoneyNews

German minister pledges to expand mobile ticketing

11 JAN 2017
Regio Oberbayern unterwegs im Werdenfelser Land: Ein Triebwagen der Baureihe ET 2442 als RB 5408 Innsbruck Hbf -- München Hbf und ein weiterer ET 2442 als RB 5511 Reutte in Tirol - München Hbf fahren ab Garmisch-Partenkirchen vereinigt in die bayerische Landeshauptstadt. Durch blühende Frühlingswiesen fährt der Zug hier zwischen Garmisch und Farchant vor der herrlichen Kulisse von Albspitze (links) und Zugspitzmassiv (rechts).

Germany’s transport minister Alexander Dobrindt promised to expand the availability of mobile ticket payment services across the vast majority of the country’s public transport network by 2019, Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung reported.

Currently each city or region operates its own transport payment and ticketing system, with some enabling payment and ticketing through apps and others running cash or card-only provision.

Under the new rules, the same mobile payment and ticketing application will work across the country with customers offered the option of using cards with contactless chips, mobile apps or traditional payment methods.

The newspaper said mobile apps for transport are becoming increasingly popular across Germany, and most major transport providers already have dedicated apps in place.

In the interview, Dobrindt said he believes there should be pan-European mobility platforms to improve customer communication and payment for transport services, adding “we must promote digitalisation and networking in this area.”

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

