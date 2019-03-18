 FIS swoops for payment processor Worldpay - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

FIS swoops for payment processor Worldpay

18 MAR 2019

US financial technology company FIS tabled a deal to acquire UK-based payment processor Worldpay in a deal worth $43 billion.

Following the completion of the cash and stock deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, FIS stakeholders would own 53 per cent of the combined company with the remainder owned by Worldpay shareholders.

FIS provides software and payment processing products for the financial services sector, while Worldpay specialises in online and point of sale transaction technology, including terminals enabling mobile payments.

The company will operate under the FIS brand, led by Gary Norcross, its current chairman, president and CEO.

Worldpay executive chairman and CEO Charles Drucker will become executive vice chairman of the FIS board.

In a statement, the companies said: “Organisations of all types and sizes are looking for new ways to create more meaningful and frictionless experiences and grow their share of wallet through digital channels.”

“The combination of FIS and Worldpay, two companies that are leading their respective markets in modernisation investments, provides clients of both organisations access to a wider portfolio of digital assets to accelerate their revenue growth, streamline their operations and create a better engagement with their customers,” they added.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Back of the net

Mobile Mix: Huawei hits back and tech on the track

MWC19 Barcelona – Event highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association