HomeMoneyNews

Facebook chief issues mobile payment pledge

01 NOV 2018

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg (pictured) reiterated the company’s commitment to rolling out payment services across its Messenger and WhatsApp brands, though stated the service would not create any direct revenue.

In its Q3 earnings call, the executive said giving consumers the ability to make payments directly through its mobile messaging apps would make the platforms “more useful” for businesses and consumers.

Facebook already offers the ability to make payments through Messenger in a small number of markets, but rollout has been slow.

The service was first launched in the US during 2015, but it took a further two years to offer the functionality in a second market (the UK). Subsequent deployments have been thin on the ground, with France the only other market officially unveiled, though the company does hold an e-money licence for the whole of Europe.

Through its WhatsApp service, the company is in the process of beta testing peer-to-peer payments in India, though the service was reportedly facing a number of delays and is yet to commercially launch.

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

