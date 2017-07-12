English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Global Industry Supporter:
HomeMoneyNews

Evolved mobile money service volumes growing

12 JUL 2017

LIVE FROM GSMA MOBILE 360 SERIES – AFRICA: More than half of all mobile money deployments worldwide are in Sub-Saharan Africa, with providers enabling “a range of innovative new services across multiple industry sectors, including utilities and agriculture”.

According to the GSMA’s State of Mobile Money in Sub-Saharan Africa presentation, there were 140 services across 39 countries in the region, accounting for more than half of the 277 mobile money deployments worldwide. In seven markets, more than 40 per cent of adults are active mobile money users: Gabon, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Tanzania, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

The industry association also highlighted how the mobile money market in the region has evolved from primarily being used to top-up airtime and make person-to-person transfers, to become a platform enabling additional financial services, including bill payments, merchant payments and international remittances.

Between 2014 and 2016 the volume of these new types of “ecosystem payments” almost quadrupled, and now account for 17 per cent of all mobile money transactions.

While mobile money users have historically been concentrated in East African countries including Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, the latest data suggests user growth is now being driven by other markets, notably West Africa.

Almost 29 per cent of active mobile money accounts in Sub-Saharan Africa are now based in West Africa, compared with just 8 per cent five years earlier.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Han Feng expands Alipay options in US

Sudan regulator proposes mobile money transfer limit

Kenya operators drop cross-network money surcharges
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association