English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
GSMA Mobility Live
M360-India 2016
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Richard Handford
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeMoneyNews

EU agency warns of mobile payment security fears

21 DEC 2016
ss-malware-security-virus

European consumers could be put off mobile payments by the “explosive proliferation of viruses and malware affecting mobile devices”, the EU’s network security agency warned in a report.

The European Union Agency for Network and Information Security (ENISA) study into the threats holding back the mobile money ecosystem highlighted the need for mobile wallet service providers to address security concerns and provide more visible safety features in their applications to ease the minds of consumers.

While mobile operating systems have solid security options in place, consumers are often unaware how to find them and as a result don’t use them.

ENISA also suggested consumers should adopt their own “minimum” security measures, and warned of the possibility of threats lurking elsewhere in the payments chain.

In addition to device and user-specific security holes, the agency highlighted the need to secure merchants’ point of sale (POS) equipment and the need for secure networking equipment.

The document states: “Despite this push towards mobile payments, security concerns still remain of paramount importance and one could say that consumer discomfort with the current state of play has inhibited mass adoption.

“The explosive proliferation of viruses and malware affecting mobile devices alongside the very real danger of lost or stolen devices has instilled a sense of uneasiness in the consumer mind about the implications of losing a large part of their digital lives.

“If we add a second dimension of money to this and the risk of unauthorised payments should a mobile device be lost, stolen or infected with malware then suddenly our mobile devices may become guardians of our financial freedom and the implications of losing our mobiles or them being susceptible to hacking or other such malfeasance skyrockets.”

The agency advises the EC and Member States on a range of matters related to network and information security. Its recommendations around mobile wallets are a result of a detailed study into the ecosystem and discussions with experts in the sector during November.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

PayPal seeks to block Paytm trademark bid

Western Union, Maybank launch money transfer app

Huawei Pay deployed on China transport networks

Money

Tags

Featured Content

boom3

Feature: 2016 in review

glenn

Interview: AT&T’s Glenn Lurie

mb-stadium2

Feature: GSMA Mobility Live Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2016 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association