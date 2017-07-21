English
HomeMoneyNews

EC clears Lithuanian operator-led payments JV

21 JUL 2017

The European Commission cleared a joint venture between Tele2, Telia and Bite to form a mobile payments service for the Lithuanian market.

The service will see the country’s three largest operators by connections – with a combined market share of more than 99 per cent – launch instant mobile payment services under the Mobilus Mokejimai brand.

In May, the JV was granted a licence to provide limited financial services from the Bank of Lithuania.

According to Telia, the new company will enable retail point of sale payments using mobile phones, in addition to person-to-person cash transfer.

In a statement clearing the launch, the EC merger authority said: “The Commission concluded that the transaction would raise no competition concerns given the minor overlap between the joint venture’s envisaged activities and the parents’ potential activities in the supply of mobile payment services.”

“Moreover, the Commission found that the joint venture’s parents would not have the ability, or incentive, to shut out rivals, in particular due to the presence of alternative means for competitors of the joint venture to securely store information and to authenticate users.”

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Money

Tags

