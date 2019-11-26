 Domestic cash transfers tipped to top $3.5T in 2024 - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

Domestic cash transfers tipped to top $3.5T in 2024

26 NOV 2019

Juniper Research predicted the use of mobile cash transfer technology in emerging markets and increased adoption of payments through social networks in the US would help drive a rapid increase in digital remittances.

In its latest report into the digital money transfer business, the analyst company predicted at least $3.5 trillion would be transferred digitally between users in the same country in 2024, up from $1.8 trillion expected in 2019. Of the 2024 figure, 86 per cent is expected to be sent through mobile transactions.

Much of this growth, the company said, would be due to the popularity and prevalence of mobile money services in emerging markets. It noted mobile money services were expected to reach 84 per cent of the population of Middle East and Africa by the end of its forecast period.

Elsewhere, Juniper Research identified the continued rise of social payments in the US, where transaction values are expected to rise by 280 per cent within its forecast period.

The company noted although PayPal’s Venmo had a strong position in the US social payment market, Facebook would attempt to capitalise on its assets with the launch of the Facebook Pay brand, which will integrate its existing and forthcoming payment services.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Orange Bank hails progress 2 years in

Venmo launches rewards scheme

Zimbabwe bans mobile money cash withdrawals
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Sigfox slings into Singapore

Mobile Mix: RAN in the Dam

Mobile Mix: Relaxed Ren, Ramon in Romania

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association