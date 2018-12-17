 Docomo adds markets to cash transfer service - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

Docomo adds markets to cash transfer service

17 DEC 2018

Japan operator NTT Docomo expanded its international remittance service to China and Thailand bringing the total number of overseas destinations to 42.

Users will be able to transfer money from its iOS or Android app directly to 70 financial institutions in China and 28 in Thailand.

The company has offered cash transfer services to other states and countries since 2011, aimed primarily at those sending money to friends and relatives rather than retail transactions.

Popular destinations include the US, UK, Australia, Canada, South Korea and Brazil.

World Bank figures show $5.2 billion was remitted out of Japan during 2017 making it one of the countries with the highest value of outbound cash transfers. It also had a significant volume of inbound remittances, with $4.6 billion coming into the country from overseas.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Circle eliminates fees for international cash transfer

Docomo joins FIDO Alliance, launches biometric authentication
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Say Hello to Djingo

Mobile Mix: Don’t cry for 5G Argentina

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2018 Day1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association