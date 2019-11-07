 Curve extends options with Google Pay deal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

Curve extends options with Google Pay deal

07 NOV 2019

UK-based OTT banking platform Curve broadened its reach, opening the door for Android users in the country to access its service through a partnership with Google Pay.

In a statement, Curve said the deal enables its customers to make payments using a range of Android devices, including smartwatches and phones, simplifying the process of remitting funds across “hundreds of apps” by removing the need to enter their details each time they make a transaction.

Diego Rivas, Curve’s head of product for OS, said the integration offers additional payment options, which he said would deliver “one of the most rewarding and feature-packed personal finance products on the market”.

Curve added another key benefit is the provision of an extra layer of security on top of its existing stack, “making it even safer to send money, store tickets or cash-in on rewards”.

The company offers a way for users to consolidate a range of credit and debit cards, including those from Mastercard and Visa, into a single physical card and associated app.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Google eyes wider role for India payment app

Google enhances Pay architecture

Google plots India payments push
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: China chat and Q3 champs

Mobile Mix: From flicks to 5G

Feature: MWC19 Los Angeles Day2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association