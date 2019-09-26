 China plots regulation for biometric payments - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Digital Societies 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

China plots regulation for biometric payments

26 SEP 2019

Chinese authorities planned a crackdown on the use of facial recognition to authorise payments, as the country moves to protect transactions and users’ data, Economic Information Daily reported.

The media outlet reported financial regulations covering transactions approved using biometrics are in the pipeline, to combat fears of fraud.

Li Wei, People’s Bank of China director of science and technology, told Economic Information Daily current technology “allows facial recognition from as far as three kilometres away, without the client’s consent on the operation,” something he branded “terrifying”.

Biometric authentication of payments is on the up: research company Acuity Market Intelligence expects more than 1 trillion mobile transactions will be approved in this way by 2022, fuelled by an increase in the number of compatible mobile devices along with overall improvements in the technology.

China is arguably the world’s biggest market for mobile payments. In late 2017, Alipay-parent Ant Financial moved to boost its capabilities by increasing its stake in Megvii Technology, a developer of facial recognition technology.

This added to previous trials commenced by Alipay, exploring new authentication technologies using biometrics.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

Indonesia pushes QR standard for payments

South Korea bullish on mobile payment growth

Payments start-up Lydia bags €13M for EU expansion
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: Mobile 360 Digital Societies highlights

Mobile Mix: Huawei loses a Mate in Google

Mobile Mix: Biting into Apple’s big bash

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association