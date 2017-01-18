English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeMoneyNews

China mobile money providers face regulatory hit

18 JAN 2017
ss-china-flag

Third party payment providers in China will be hugely impacted by the introduction of national bank regulations covering the use of customer funds, research company TrendForce predicted.

Under new People’s Bank of China (PBoC) regulations taking effect in April, third party payment companies must deposit client reserve funds in state-run accounts which generate no interest. According to China Daily reports, the measures are intended to guarantee customer funds and ensure institutions don’t use the money for “risky” financial services.

Taiwan-headquartered TrendForce estimated the policy will result in third party payment companies including Alipay and WeChat-owner Tencent placing CNY500 billion ($73.1 billion) under central Government management.

The research company predicted the measure will prove to be a major blow to the country’s mobile payment players, which will be unable to use these funds to generate any interest or grow their businesses. In a statement, TrendForce singles out Alipay, which the firm believes will have the main part of its revenue generation strategy invalidated by the PBoC measure.

TrendForce analyst Yvette Lin said: “Reserve funds are money from customers’ accounts that are temporarily placed in the custody of payment companies during the clearing period. Payment companies can [currently] charge interest on these funds or use them to grow their businesses.

“China’s recent regulatory framework will severely curtail the growth of the third-party payment industry as service providers rely on these funds to expand and survive.”

The company also believes a decision announced last week to remove restrictions on the use of 2D barcode scanning in China will further seize the initiative away from mobile payments providers as traditional banks will be able to build their own mobile payment services more easily.

China’s government this week detailed more plans designed to bolster the nation’s telecoms market. At the same time watchdog the Cyberspace Administration of China called for all app stores in the country to be registered to ensure consumers are fully protected.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Analysts tip mobile payment market to hit $3T by 2022

Wirecard offers France Apple Pay-compatible app

Alipay closes password loophole after complaints

Money

Tags

Featured Content

day4-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

legere-lead

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

day2-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 2

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association