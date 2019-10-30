 Blik goes cross-border with PPRO partnership - Mobile World Live
HomeMoneyNews

Blik goes cross-border with PPRO partnership

30 OCT 2019

Polish Payment Standard (PPS), operator of the Blik mobile payment brand in Poland, inked a deal to extend its remittance options beyond the nation’s perimeter as it seeks to grab a slice of growing cross-border trade opportunities, Finextra reported.

The deal with international payment service provider PPRO enables Polish consumers to make payments to global merchants using Blik, which the publication explained offers bank-to-bank transfers controlled through a “mobile front-end”.

PPRO describes itself as offering a network of international payment services through deals with local brands, noting this enables merchants to offer the “widest possible range of local payment types and services” on a global basis.

Finextra stated Blik had been integrated into 12 mobile banking apps offered by financial institutions, giving the service a penetration rate of 90 per cent of Poland’s banked consumers.

PPS board VP Monika Krol told the publication the agreement was a “milestone” in terms of attracting international merchants and would play a key part in boosting e-commerce in the nation.

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

