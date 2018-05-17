BitPesa eyes partnerships to fuel Asia expansion

Africa-based remittance company BitPesa outlined plans to partner with companies in key Asian markets to take advantage of a boost in cash transfers between the two continents, Nikkei Asian Review reported.

In an interview with the publication, BitPesa CEO Elizabeth Rossiello highlighted the company’s aim to take advantage of the growing proportion of its trade done between Africa and Asia, having initially focused on remittance between Europe and Africa.

BitPesa uses blockchain technology to secure international payments, a method the company said lowers the cost of, and speeds up, international payments and business transactions.

Since launch in 2013, it has undertaken a period of rapid expansion into new markets and in February acquired TransferZero – a FinTech cash transfer service licensed by the Bank of Spain – to widen its markets further.

BitPesa is headquartered in Kenya with offices in Nigeria and Senegal. It also has staff in the UK and Luxembourg, and works with international companies with business connections or operations in Africa.

The company also supplies white label solutions to banks and mobile money operators in a number of countries including Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Senegal and Democratic Republic of the Congo.