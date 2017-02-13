English
HomeMoneyNews

Australian banks reduce demands in Apple Pay row

13 FEB 2017

A consortium of Australian banks embroiled in a fierce clash with Apple over use of the iPhone’s NFC facility dropped a request to collectively negotiate transaction fees to focus solely on the issue of access.

The banks have now limited the demands put forward to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) in a final attempt to reverse the ACCC’s provisional findings, News Corp Australia reported.

In its initial report, the Commission said it believed the consortium – comprised of the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Westpac, National Australia Bank, and Bendigo and Adelaide Bank – should not be allowed to negotiate a block deal for access to the NFC facility.

If the group’s revised request is granted, it would be able to jointly agree access to the NFC feature, but not transaction terms. Originally, the complaint also included the ability to negotiate fees with Apple as a group.

The latest revelations follow months of heated exchanges between Apple and the consortium.

Last week, Apple argued the banks were trying to hamper the progress of its service in the country, while the banks maintain they are trying to enable choice. The smartphone manufacturer also claims opening-up access to its NFC feature would be a security issue.

The final judgement is expected in March.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

