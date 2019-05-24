 AT&T opens door to crypto payments - Mobile World Live
HomeMoneyNews

AT&T opens door to crypto payments

24 MAY 2019

AT&T claimed to be the first major US operator to allow its customers to pay their phone bill using cryptocurrency, after inking a deal with BitPay to process the transactions.

Through BitPay, AT&T will be able to accept Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash from customers making payments online or through the myAT&T app. BitPay will handle the actual transaction, displaying customer invoices in cryptocurrency dollars, accepting payment and converting the funds into traditional currency for the operator.

An AT&T representative told Mobile World Live it anticipates “a small percentage” of its customers will choose to use the new feature.

A survey conducted in April by investment company Blockchain Capital determined around 9 per cent of the US population owns Bitcoin, with the highest levels of reported ownership among 18-to-34 year-olds (18 per cent) and 34-to-44 year-olds (12 per cent).

Kevin McDorman, AT&T VP of Finance Business Operations, said in a statement the move is part of the operator’s ongoing effort to “improve and expand our services”.

“We have customers who use cryptocurrency, and we are happy we can offer them a way to pay their bills with the method they prefer.”

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

