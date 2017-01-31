English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeMoneyNews

Atlas Mara to launch mVisa across African footprint

31 JAN 2017
africa

Africa-focused financial services group Atlas Mara signed a partnership deal with Visa to launch mobile payment system mVisa into several countries across sub-Saharan Africa.

London-listed Atlas Mara holds interests or controlling stakes in banks across the region – including Botswana, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Tanzania, Mozambique, Rwanda and Nigeria – all of which will have access to Visa’s mobile payment facility and money transfer service Visa Direct.

The company aims to deliver modern banking services to countries in sub-Saharan Africa which are under-served by traditional financial institutions by acquiring existing banks, developing their infrastructure and introducing new services and facilities.

Chidi Okpala, Chief Digital Officer of Atlas Mara said: “Delivering innovative services to accelerate financial inclusion and more efficiently service our customers is one of our core strategies. Through our partnership with Visa, Atlas Mara will be able to offer a suite of digital and mobile payment solutions for the everyday payments needs of our expanding customer base across Africa”.

mVisa is the company’s mobile payment service aimed at developing markets. Announced in 2015, it was first made available in India and since launched in several markets around the world including Nigeria and Kenya through the company’s banking partners.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Visa Europe SVP predicts POS revolution

Daimler buys PayCash, plans Mercedes-brand e-wallet

Wirecard offers France Apple Pay-compatible app

Money

Tags

Featured Content

day4-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

legere-lead

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

day2-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 2

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association