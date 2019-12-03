Apple Pay pushes faster payments for London transport - Mobile World Live

Apple added a feature to Apple Pay which speeds the process of paying for transport services in London by removing the need to authenticate transactions using biometric functions on its devices.

Express Mode allows customers to pay for journeys the Transport for London (TfL) network without confirming their identity using Face ID or Touch ID.

In a statement, the tech giant emphasised it “never tracks your journey”, adding users who lose their Apple device can lock payment cards linked to their Apple Pay account remotely. The feature will work on Apple Watch, and iPhone SE, 6S and upwards.

The payment method lets users select a specific debit, credit or prepaid card for TfL journeys, with the option to keep their default Apple Pay card separate.

Apple’s move brings it in line with rival mobile wallet Google Pay, which began offering single-tap access to TfL’s network in May 2016.