 Apple Pay pushes faster payments for London transport - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

Apple Pay pushes faster payments for London transport

03 DEC 2019

Apple added a feature to Apple Pay which speeds the process of paying for transport services in London by removing the need to authenticate transactions using biometric functions on its devices.

Express Mode allows customers to pay for journeys the Transport for London (TfL) network without confirming their identity using Face ID or Touch ID.

In a statement, the tech giant emphasised it “never tracks your journey”, adding users who lose their Apple device can lock payment cards linked to their Apple Pay account remotely. The feature will work on Apple Watch, and iPhone SE, 6S and upwards.

The payment method lets users select a specific debit, credit or prepaid card for TfL journeys, with the option to keep their default Apple Pay card separate.

Apple’s move brings it in line with rival mobile wallet Google Pay, which began offering single-tap access to TfL’s network in May 2016.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Apple slates Germany over payment law

EU competition chief explains Apple Pay scrutiny

RBS adds Apple Pay to business banking options
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2019 highlights

Mobile Mix: Sigfox slings into Singapore

Mobile Mix: RAN in the Dam

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association