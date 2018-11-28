English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

Apple Pay launches in Belgium

28 NOV 2018

Apple moved closer to complete availability of its mobile payments system in Europe, with a launch in Belgium marking the 20th market on the continent to receive the service.

The company now covers the majority of the most populous countries in Europe, with notable exceptions including Germany and the Netherlands, which are expected to be in the next batch of launches.

Rival payment services using NFC connectivity are already present in Belgium: Google launched Android Pay in the country in March 2017 and a number of banks offer contactless payment services. Samsung is yet to launch its wallet into the market.

The launch confirms rumours earlier in November in the Belgian press.

Apple added several European markets to Apple Pay over the last year with Norway, Poland and Ukraine among a batch of announced in May and subsequently launched.

Although the company expanded its footprint significantly during 2018, its availability in regions outside of Europe and North America is limited.

In Asia Pacific the service can be used in Australia, Kazakhstan, New Zealand, China (including Hong Kong), Japan and Taiwan. While Latin America is limited to Brazil. In the Middle East the service is only offered in the UAE.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Apple, Samsung poised for Azerbaijan payment move

Samsung Pay global expansion accelerates

Costco delivers retail boost to Apple Pay
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2018 Day2 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2018 Day1 highlights

Mobile Mix: EE scores 5G winner at Wembley

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association