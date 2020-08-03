 Apple makes $100M move on Mobeewave - Mobile World Live
HomeMoneyNews

Apple makes $100M move on Mobeewave

03 AUG 2020

Apple reportedly acquired Mobeewave, a platform enabling apps to take payments from bank cards or mobile wallets, opening the possibility for iPhones to become standalone payment terminals.

Bloomberg stated Apple paid around $100 million for the Canada-based company, which developed NFC-based payment systems. Dozens of staff were apparently kept on.

While the device maker already offers Apple Pay, Bloomberg stated Mobeewave’s contactless payment technology could enable it to turn its hardware into payment terminals.

However it is unclear where this leaves smartphone and mobile wallet rival Samsung: its VC arm pumped $20 million into Mobeewave in early 2019, and the companies subsequently launched a point of sale app.

The new acquisition deal adds up to a significant line-up of Apple takeovers, including recent moves to buy weather forecasting app Dark Sky and AI start-up Voysis.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London.

Read more

