English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeMoneyNews

Apple levels further accusation at Australian banks

07 FEB 2017
shutterstock_Australia_flag

Apple intensified an ongoing row with a consortium of Australian banks over the use of iPhone NFC controllers for payments by making a fresh round of accusations, ahead of the regulators’ final judgement in March.

The US company on Monday filed a fresh sumbission with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) accusing the banks of trying to “delay or even block” its payment system in Australia, Bloomberg reported. Apple argued barring its service would hurt consumers and smaller card issuers.

Following the latest accusation, the banking consortium released its own statement reiterating its priority was to facilitate choice and competition for consumers, not to block Apple Pay.

The war of words comes a month before the ACCC is due to make its final decision on whether the group – made up of the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Westpac, National Australia Bank, and Bendigo and Adelaide Bank – are allowed to jointly negotiate direct access to the NFC controllers in iPhones. This would enable them to provide their own alternative wallet services.

In a heated debate, the banks argued Apple wants to gain exclusive access to NFC payment terminals in Australia to grow use of its service, while Apple maintained the banks were trying to avoid paying fees to use its service. Apple also argued giving direct access to the NFC chip would undermine the security of its system.

A provisional ACCC report, released in December, concluded the banks should not be allowed to negotiate a block deal with the smartphone manufacturer.

Australia’s other major bank, ANZ already negotiated its own deal with Apple so its users can use its debit and credit cards on the platform.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Cook talks-up Apple Pay growth

Netcetera acquires mobile wallet provider Nexperts

Wirecard offers France Apple Pay-compatible app

Money

Tags

Featured Content

day4-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

legere-lead

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

day2-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 2

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association