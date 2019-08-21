Apple launches credit card with iPhone integration - Mobile World Live

Apple commercially released its physical credit card to customers across the US after hailing the success of a pilot earlier this month.

First announced in March, the service is in collaboration with Mastercard and Goldman Sachs. Users are issued with a physical credit card alongside a virtual version for use within the Apple Pay mobile wallet.

The service has been designed to integrate with Apple’s existing range of products. Sign-up can be performed through its iPhone app, where consumers can also check balances and assess projected interest charges. Customer Service queries are made using the company’s instant messaging service.

A tie-up with Apple Maps has also been enabled to provide a breakdown of locations of merchants where transactions have been made.

In a statement, the company said its product was a “new kind of credit card,” adding it offered no fees (except interest) and would “help customers lead a healthier financial life”.

Following the pilot, Apple Pay VP Jennifer Bailey added: “We’re thrilled with the overwhelming interest in Apple Card and its positive reception.”

The launch of Apple Card is the latest attempt by the company to diversify away from its traditional hardware business lines and increase the scope of its Services segment.