 Apple extends payments reach ahead of card launch - Mobile World Live
HomeMoneyNews

Apple extends payments reach ahead of card launch

16 MAY 2019

Apple expanded the reach of Apple Pay by enabling it as an option to complete transactions on the company’s services, including the App and iTunes stores.

In a support document released by the company, Apple said its mobile payment service can be used to make purchases from Apple Store, iTunes Store and Apple Books, along with buying iCloud storage.

The move comes as Apple prepares to launch a new credit card designed to work with the iPhone and delve deeper into the payments market.

As an incentive to use the Apple Card, Apple is offering cash rewards on purchases, with 2 per cent offered on those made with Apple Pay.

The card is due to be available this summer.

Transactions made on the card will be logged in the Wallet App, which will track transaction history and colour coded into different categories, such as spending on food and shopping.

The new features are rolling out in a number of markets, including the US, Canada, Hong Kong and Australia.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

