English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeMoneyNews

Apple CFO details mobile payment service expansion

02 AUG 2017

Apple Pay will launch in the UAE, Denmark, Finland and Sweden by the end of the year, expanding service availability to 20 countries.

Its launch in the UAE will be Apple Pay’s first market in the Middle East and Africa, having focused initial launches in North America, Europe and Asia.

The company switched on its latest new region in May with its launch in Italy, including San Marino and Vatican City.

Its roadmap for the rest of the year was revealed by Apple SVP and CFO Luca Maestri during the company’s fiscal Q3 earnings call covering the three months to July 1.

“The reach, usage, and functionality of Apple Pay continue to grow,” Maestri told investors, adding: “Apple Pay is by far the number one NFC payment service on mobile devices, with nearly 90 per cent of all transactions globally.”

“Momentum is strongest in international markets, where the infrastructure for mobile payments has developed faster than in the US,” he said.

A breakdown of performance metrics for Apple Pay are not included in the company’s consolidated financial results either for the quarter or in its annual statements. However, CEO Tim Cook regularly hailed the traction of the service since its launch in the US in October 2014.

Later this year, the company is set to expand the functionality of Apple Pay with the addition of person-to-person payments. The upgrade will be part of its operating system release announced at its worldwide developer conference in June.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

PayPal CEO dismisses Apple P2P challenge

Apple readies P2P Apple Pay upgrade

Apple, Visa face mobile payment lawsuit
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association