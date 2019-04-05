 Ant Financial highlights developing market potential - Mobile World Live
HomeMoneyNews

Ant Financial highlights developing market potential

05 APR 2019

Eric Jing, CEO of Alipay-parent Ant Financial, backed the spread of financial technology to boost economies and improve lives in South East Asia’s developing markets at a conference of ministers from across the region.

According to reports from China’s official news service Xinhua, Jing said the financial revolution was just at the starting line and presented tremendous opportunities for developing economies.

His company has already signed partnerships with a number of mobile wallet providers in the region, and executives from Ant Financial have regularly voiced ambitions to increase the company’s influence in developing markets.

The executive was addressing finance ministers from member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which represents 10 markets in south east Asia. Constituent states of the organisation are: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Xinhua said the session was the first time a corporate representative has been asked to speak at the ASEAN Finance Ministers Retreat, highlighting the growing importance of financial services technology to these markets.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

MoneyGram mulls potential sale

Ant Financial underlines global goal with UEFA deal

Pakistan watchdog clears Telenor bank deal
