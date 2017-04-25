Ant Financial eyes Japan for Alipay acceptance boost

Alipay parent Ant Financial plans to double the number of merchants in Japan accepting the payment method to 45,000 vendors, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

Although Alipay is targeted at users in mainland China, over the last two years the mobile payment giant increased the number of locations its customers can use Alipay outside of its home market by signing-up retailers in areas popular with Chinese tourists.

In parallel to expanding the footprint of Alipay, Ant Financial made a number of investments and deals to move into new markets in Asia through local companies.

Moves made so far in 2017 include a $200 million deal with South Korea-based Kakao Pay in February, and an agreement to form a joint venture with Indonesian media company Elang Mahkota Teknologi during April.

According to SCMP, Ant Financial is now looking to follow this strategy in Japan by embarking on either one, or a number of partnerships, with local companies.

In addition to its investments in Asia Pacific, the company is currently in the process of attempting to complete a merger agreement with US remittance provider MoneyGram to increase its presence in North America.