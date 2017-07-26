Android Pay expands footprint with Spain launch

Android Pay launched in Spain following a partnership with one of the country’s leading banks BBVA, taking the payment service’s global footprint to 14 countries.

Release of the application in Spain follows a period of rapid growth which has seen the company add new markets at the pace of one a month since March.

The payment service first launched in the US during September 2015. Within a year of operation, Google added a further three markets before a spate of launches between October and December took its total at the turn of 2017 to nine countries.

News of its forthcoming availability in Spain was part of a wider announcement in May revealing its upcoming roll-out schedule. Of those identified, Brazil is the only country yet to have an official launch.

According to reports in respective local media outlets, Google is eyeing India and South Korea as new targets.

The Spain launch was confirmed in a company blog by Android VP product management – payments, Pali Bhat. He added the service would be available in over a million retailers in the country at launch.