English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

Amazon mulls Alexa P2P payments

09 APR 2018

Amazon is set to investigate the use of voice assistant Alexa to make direct person-to-person (P2P) money transfers – a move that would pit the e-commerce giant against the raft of companies offering the facility on mobile, The Wall Street Journal reported.

According to the publication, Amazon has already integrated some of the Alexa team with staff from its online wallet service Amazon Pay, with a view to developing voice control for transactions.

By offering P2P transactions, it would directly compete with traditional financial services providers and the growing number of social media companies and mobile applications offering such services.

Rivals in its home market of the US include PayPal brand Venmo, bank-backed service Zelle, Facebook, Snapchat, Google and Apple – in addition to high street bank services. Internationally, it would still face the likes of PayPal, Google and Apple in addition to a host of regional and local players in each market.

Amazon is also reportedly mulling ways to enable point of sale payments in physical stores through tie-ups with retailers.

The WSJ added Amazon’s progress on moving deeper into financial services were still at an early stage.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Visa Europe SVP predicts POS revolution

Amazon’s new store is built around mobile tech

Amazon to close mPoS business
Money

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association