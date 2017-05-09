English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeMoneyNews

Alipay expands US acceptance with First Data deal

09 MAY 2017

Alipay, one of China’s largest mobile payments providers, signed a deal with point of sale tech provider First Data to expand its acceptance across the US.

Under the agreement, Alipay’s 450 million customers will be able to use its app at the four million businesses running First Data’s system in the country.

As the majority of the Chinese company’s transactions use QR codes rather than NFC technology, which is more commonly used in the US, payments will be routed through First Data’s tokenisation business Acculynk for verification.

The deal is in line with the strategy adopted by Alipay in Europe, which saw it target acceptance in a range of merchants popular with Chinese tourists. Locations included retailers at airports and flagship luxury stores in major cities.

Alipay North America President Souheil Badran said: “Our goal is to extend reliable payment services to the over four million Chinese consumers that visit North America every year.”

“Extending our partnership with a premier partner like First Data provides the merchants with a seamless integration and access to consumers who want to continue paying with their lifestyle mobile app.”

During 2016 the two companies partnered for a pilot of the system in a limited number of high-end retailers in California and New York.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Ant Financial eyes Japan for Alipay acceptance boost

Alipay parent Ant Financial faces fight for MoneyGram

Alipay enjoys large rise in European acceptance
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association