English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

Alipay deploys digital tax refund service

20 AUG 2018

Alipay claimed to have launched the world’s first paperless tax refund service, enabling Chinese tourists visiting South Korea to receive rebates through its mobile payments app.

In a statement, Alipay said it partnered with reimbursement agency Global Tax Refund (GTF) to allow Chinese tourists to apply for, and claim, rebates via their phones rather than at dedicated sites in cities and airports.

After tourists scan their passports at self-service kiosks when departing South Korea, they can use the Alipay app to scan eligible tax receipts within 90 days of making a purchase and then receive refunds immediately.

The move follows the introduction of Alipay’s real-time tax refund service in Europe in early 2017, enabling users to receive rebates to their Alipay accounts after scanning an Alipay QR code at airport tax counters.

Danny Chung, general manager at Alipay Korea said the company had explored ways to expedite tax refunds for Chinese tourists since 2013: “With this unique new function, Alipay users can skip the queues and process tax refunds on their mobiles, without filling out and submitting paperwork.”

“We look forward to working with our partners and leveraging technological capabilities to bring more convenient tax refund solutions to outbound Alipay users.”

Approximately 10,000 merchants in South Korea support the GTF tax refund service, said Alipay, and the companies added they plan to expand the service to more merchants and additional countries in Asia in the future.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Alibaba, Tencent face m-payment rule hit

Ant Financial accelerates funding drive

Ant Financial announces huge growth in user numbers
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G and customer service shake up the US

Mobile Mix: Samsung Note 9 New York launch

Mobile Mix: Episode 9

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association