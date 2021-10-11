 Airtel Tanzania ups mobile money play - Mobile World Live
HomeMoneyNews

Airtel Tanzania ups mobile money play

11 OCT 2021

Airtel Tanzania united with I&M Bank Tanzania in launching a mobile money service which allows customers to make payments without having sufficient funds in their digital wallets, in an aim to boost financial inclusion in the African country.

The Kamilisha overdraft service lets Airtel Money customers complete transactions such as person-to-person (P2P) transfers, buying airtime and data bundles, and paying bills in a situation when their funds don’t suffice.

In a statement, Airtel Tanzania explained the new offering is enabled by I&M Bank Tanzania, which ensures money transfers will not be declined, subject to terms and conditions.

The operator’s director of Airtel Money in the country Isaac Nchunda touted it as a service which has “always been looking for innovative ways to fulfil customers day-to-day needs”, particularly the ease of financial transactions.

He also pledged the operator will focus on finding new options for “transforming the lives of customers and providing financial empowerment”.

Its move comes after an analysis discovered the main hurdles for transactions through Airtel Money were linked to a shortage of funds in customers’ digital wallets.

In March, the operator group announced plans to sell a stake of the unit for $200 million.

Mobile money was among the main drivers for a 33.9 per cent rise in Airtel Africa’s revenue in its ficsal Q2 2020 (to end-September 2020).

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

