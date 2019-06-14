 Africa mobile money projects set for cash boost - Mobile World Live
HomeMoneyNews

Africa mobile money projects set for cash boost

14 JUN 2019

The African Development Bank (ADB) set aside a $400 million pot to support financial inclusion initiatives on the continent, with the first project announced set to cover mobile money interoperability in West Africa.

It plans to distribute $100 million in grants and $300 million in loans from the facility by the end of 2030.

Initial contributors are The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, French Development Agency and the Government of Luxembourg.

The first project backed is a $11.3 million grant to the Central Bank of West African States, which covers Benin, Burkina Faso, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Mali, Niger, Senegal and Togo. The cash will help fund a mobile money interoperability platform.

ADB president Akinwumi Adesina said: “We believe that with the right investments in innovation and smart digital growth, the obstacles to achieving financial inclusion and greater economic opportunity for all will be overcome”.

Funding and credit will be available for initiatives to develop infrastructure, product development, regulatory reform and capacity building.

One of the aims is to support projects to narrow a gender gap in use of finance services in Africa.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News.

Money

Tags

