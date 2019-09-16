 Accenture warns banks over digital finance challenge - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

Accenture warns banks over digital finance challenge

16 SEP 2019

Accenture predicted up to 15 per cent of banks’ global payments revenue, or $280 billion, is likely to be captured by new competitors pushing digital alternatives over the next six years.

Research by the professional services company showed the banking industry is expected to face pressure from companies offering a number of different payment options. As an example, it predicted 8 per cent of bank’s revenue faced a risk from providers offering free payment services.

Accenture added invisible payments, those completed using a virtual wallet on a mobile app or device, are likely to put 3.9 per cent of bank revenues at risk, while instant payments are projected to present a danger to a further 2.7 per cent.

“We face an inevitable world of instant, invisible and free payments, which spells trouble for banks that don’t want to be relegated to the plumbing of payments’ digital boom”, said Gareth Wilson, MD of Accenture’s global payments unit.

Alan McIntyre, senior MD of banking, added banks will need to develop new digital business models at scale, with faster payments the new norm, and focus on delivering secure, convenient and frictionless customer experiences.

The company surveyed 240 payments executives at banks across 22 countries.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Consumer fears limiting Mexico mobile finance

China mobile money providers face regulatory hit

Analysts tip mobile payment market to hit $3T by 2022
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Biting into Apple’s big bash

Video Feature: Apple iPhone 11 Event – in under 5 mins

Mobile Mix: Big brands in Berlin

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association