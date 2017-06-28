English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Global Industry Supporter:
HomeMoneyNews

Monese looks to bank the unbanked in Europe

28 JUN 2017

UK-based Monese, which enables foreign residents to open mobile current accounts, announced its expansion into 19 countries across Europe.

The company said in a statement that it would expand across Europe as of this summer, allowing users to open local accounts “even if they are not currently residing in that country”.

When launching in the UK in 2015, Monese came to market promising it would give users “a fully functioning UK current account in a matter of minutes”, as it looked to outpace the long-winded process foreign residents endure with traditional high-street banks.

The company operates an app that provides a sign up process, which involves taking of photo of their ID document and a selfie.

Monese said the new European accounts would be available in local languages, and customers would be “free to move anywhere in the Eurozone, safe in the knowledge that their local bank account will be accessible and useable” via the Monese app.

In terms of currency, users will be able to sign up for a Euro account, as well as a GBP account at the same time.

Individuals working in different European countries can also receive salary payments in local currency without being charged excessive fees.

“This offering takes the hassle and frustration out of setting up financial services that are vital in order to live and prosper in a country that isn’t your own,” said Norris Koppel, CEO and founder of Monese.

Monese added there were currently still 138 million unbanked people in Europe.

The company suggested this was down to traditional banks not evolving with “changing requirements of an increasing mobile and tech-focussed customer”, despite more people enjoying free movement and relocation across the bloc.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Newcomer Monese offers a UK bank account in “minutes”
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Video feature: The very real threat of ransomware

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association