English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeMoneyNews

Galaxy S8 to enable facial recognition for payments

16 MAR 2017

Samsung’s next flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S8, will reportedly allow users to make mobile payments using facial recognition technology.

According to Bloomberg, the smartphone – which is tipped to be unveiled on 29 March – will add the security feature within months of release, as Samsung looks to differentiate the device from rival offerings.

Indeed, the South Korean smartphone vendor will be looking to its next flagship to make a big impact after it was forced to kill-off its crisis plagued Note 7 device last year.

Bloomberg sources said the Galaxy S8 will combine fingerprint technology with iris and facial detection to verify users accessing mobile services, including its Samsung Pay platform.

Banks are also working with the company to embrace facial recognition systems, the news outlet added.

Embedding the S8 with the capability would be a major boost for facial recognition, particularly with mobile security becoming ever more important for consumers.

It would be the first Galaxy phone to use the technology to verify financial transactions. Previous Galaxy’s have allowed users to unlock their phones through facial recognition.

The S8 is expected to be officially unveiled later this month, and the rumour mill is beginning to ramp up on some of the device’s likely capabilities.

Widely anticipated is Samsung’s own voice assistant technology, believed to be called Bixby.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Samsung plans Q1 Pay Mini launch

Apple rejects Samsung Pay Mini payment app – report

Samsung gives users points for mobile payments
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Feature: MWC17 Day 4

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association