Mobile 360 - Security for 5G - Hague 2019 - Livestream - Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live will stream all event sessions on this page across the two days (please note all times are local time, The Hague – CEST). Bookmark this page for free access.
Agenda:
Keynote 1: Policy in the 5G Era: Impact of Changing Legislation upon Business and Innovation
3:30 pm - 4:30 pm
With intensified press coverage and increasing legislation representing the new reality, the only mitigation against regulatory or customer based costs will be demonstrable due diligence practices with regard to cyber risk. Different jurisdictions call for different controls and failing to understand how this impacts consumer data may result in regulatory fines. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the current review of ePrivacy Directive in Europe are among key legislative efforts in this area. In the 5G era, big data and operators will be synonymous. The volumes of data created, compiled, stored, and processed to meet business demands will increase. Failure to protect consumer data will result in customer distrust, regulatory issues or legislative fines for the operator. Hence, subscribers' privacy is necessarily included as a key feature by design in 5G networks. This pivotal session will debate the impact of GDPR and ePrivacy upon the outlook for business and innovation, offering critical insight to inform operators.
Moderator: Peter Jarich, Head of GSMA Intelligence
15.30 – 15.40 Mats Granryd, Director General, GSMA
15.40 – 15.50 Elisabeth Braw, Associate Fellow, Royal United Services Institute (RUSI)
15.50 – 16.00 Dr. Ian Levy, Technical Director, UK NCSC
16:00 – 16:10 Brian Wagner, Head of Security, Risk and Compliance EMEA, Amazon Web Services
16.10 – 16.30 Panel Discussion
Afke Schaart, VP & Head of Europe, Government and Regulatory Affairs, GSMA
Brian Wagner, Head of Security, Risk and Compliance EMEA, Amazon Web Services
Dr. Ian Levy, Technical Director, UK NCSC
Keynote 2: Enabling 5G Security: AI-Based Cyber Defence
4:30 pm - 5:30 pm
The security threats we see today on enterprise networks are seen by many as a portent of what’s in store on the 5G networks of the future. As it continues to develop, the 5G network environment will become increasingly complex; as new industrial and consumer applications take off, correspondingly, the need for virtualisation and machine learning will become more imperative. As 5G pushes network functions and data to the cloud, operators will have an opportunity to use AI to better protect against attacks. Automation will prove key to better identification and mitigation of threats for mobile operators. This eye-opening session will offer profound insight into the future opportunities to leverage AI-based cyber defence in the 5G network.
Moderator: Peter Jarich, Head of GSMA Intelligence
16.30 – 16.40 Martin Borrett, CTO & Distinguished Engineer, IBM Security Europe
16.40 – 16.50 Feridun Aktas, Director of Technology Governance and Security, Turkcell
16.50 – 17.00 Tian Tian, Director of Advanced Cyber Security Office, ZTE
17.00 – 17.10 Anu Puhakainen, Director Product Management for Security Solutions, Ericsson
17.10 – 17.20 David Atkinson, Founder & CEO, Senseon
17.20 – 17.30 Mariana Pereira, Director, Darktrace
Security for 5G: Predictions Panel
5:30 pm - 6:00 pm
To conclude day one of our event, our hand-picked security gurus will predict what the mobile industry needs to prepare for in relation to 5G security over the next 12 months. Returning to our predictions from 2018 – how right were our panel of experts and what are their new observations for the year
ahead? Get ready to debate the key vectors of the ever changing threat landscape for 5G and come away with some predictions for what might happen next!
Moderator: Mark Little, Senior Manager, Strategy, GSMA
Philip Celestini, SVP, Chief Security & Risk Officer, Syniverse
Pieter Veenstra, Senior Manager Product Development – Security and Routing, NetNumber
William Dixon, Head of Operations, Centre for Cybersecurity, World Economic Forum
Jamie Collier, Strategic Intelligence Analyst, Digital Shadows
Lise Fuhr, Director General, ETNO
Keynote 3: 5G Security: Navigating the Changing Threat Landscape
9:00 am - 10:30 am
The mobile telecommunications industry is under significant threat. As we move towards the 5G era of intelligent connectivity, the threat posed by cyberattacks is increasing as the industry diversifies its services. With so many more connected devices, the attack surface will be exponentially higher. Increased attention from legislators, media and consumers is amplifying the public scrutiny of security. 5G standards outline standardised security architecture that offers controls surpassing those of previous generations. However, we face the threat of repeating mistakes of the past. The use of Diameter in 4G resulted in numerous vulnerabilities being introduced to the operator’s networks. With the intention to use IP based protocols in 5G we face the threat of choosing an insecure signalling service protocol. The GSMA predict that the additional complexity 5G will add to the network has the potential to increase alarm fatigue within security operations teams, leading to attackers going unnoticed for longer periods of time, unless emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) can be harnessed to transform and increase the efficiency of security operations centres. This session will explore how operators can navigate the changing threat landscape as they move into the 5G era.
Moderator: Tony Poulos, Managing Editor, Disruptive.Asia
09.00 – 09.10 Carey Frey, Chief Security Officer, Telus
09.10 – 09.20 Sean Yang, Director of Global Cyber Security & Privacy Office, Huawei
09.20 – 09.30 Gary Davis, Chief Consumer Technology Security Evangelist, McAfee
09.30 – 09.40 Philippe Vuilleumier, CSO, Swisscom
09.40 – 09.50 Anand Prasad, CISO, Rakuten Mobile Network
09.50 – 10.30 Panel Discussion
Carey Frey, Chief Security Officer, Telus
Sean Yang, Director of Global Cyber Security & Privacy Office, Huawei
Gary Davis, Chief Consumer Technology Security Evangelist, McAfee
Philippe Vuilleumier, CSO, Swisscom
Anand Prasad, CISO, Rakuten Mobile Network
Keynote 4: IoT Security: Safeguarding the Ecosystem
11:00 am - 12:15 pm
According to GSMA Intelligence, there will be 25 billion IoT connections by 2025 – digital opportunities and associated cyber security challenges will expand as billions of “things” and humans are connected. Embraced by both consumers and enterprises alike, the Internet of Things (IoT) is developing at an exponential rate. Yet while the benefits of our ever more connected society are understood, how to securely manage the influx of new devices onto the network is less clear. For the IoT to flourish, the industry needs an aligned and consistent approach to IoT security. Security as a service is emerging as
a key trend. While the IoT encompasses a hugely diverse range of different services, most IoT services present the same cybersecurity challenges: how to achieve the security properties of “availability”, “identity”, “integrity” and “privacy” in devices that are low complexity, have constrained power supplies, have long lifecycles and are physically more accessible to attackers. In addressing these issues it is important that robust security measures are adopted by the whole IoT value chain for the lifetime of the service, since most IoT services are deployed using a collection of enabling entities and technologies each with their own set of attack vectors. This session will debate the ways in which the industry can adopt a holistic security approach to mitigate the security vulnerabilities in IoT devices, networks, applications and web services that comprise a typical IoT service.
Moderator: Leo Whyte, Principal Consultant, PA Consulting
11.00 – 11.10 Dr. Evangelos Ouzounis, Head of Unit, Secure Infrastructure and Services, ENISA
11.10 – 11.20 Pedro Pablo Perez, Eleven Paths CEO/Global Security VP, Telefonica
11.20 – 11.30 Gianluca Varisco, CISO, Arduino
11.30 – 11.40 José Ramón Monleón Martínez, OSP CISO, Orange Spain
11.40 – 12.15 Panel Discussion
Dr. Evangelos Ouzounis, Head of Unit, Secure Infrastructure and Services, ENISA
Gianluca Varisco, CISO, Arduino
Pedro Pablo Perez, Eleven Paths CEO/Global Security VP, Telefonica
José Ramón Monleón Martínez, OSP CISO, Orange Spain
Workshop 1: Security in Complex Multi-Generational Networks (Palo Alto Networks)
1:15 pm - 2:30 pm
Mobile operators provide the backbone for technologies that the world relies upon. These services are currently provided and managed via four distinct generations of mobile telecommunications technologies. This vast array of technologies results in a mixed threat landscape of traditional IT, radio and mobile network related threats. In this complex environment, as we move to 5G, everything changes. The networks will become more distributed, and many critical applications will be hosted at the edge of 5G networks and across edge clouds. Critical applications like remote healthcare, remote monitoring and control over our power grids, and self-driving cars will all rely on 5G technologies. Network Slicing is earmarked to be a prominent feature of 5G to enjoy connectivity and data processing tailored to customers’ specific requirements. Opportunities for threat actors will emerge if they are allowed to go unchecked, as they will use automation to wage multi-stage attacks and find the least secure portions of the 5G networks to exploit. For mobile networks to be 5G-ready, a new approach for security is required. As we enter the 5G era, this vital session will help operators to understand how to manage and mitigate the threats associated with managing multi-generational networks.
Moderator: Lakshmi Kandadai, Director of Product Marketing, Palo Alto Networks
13:15 – 13:30 Leonid Burakovsy, Senior Director Product Management, Palo Alto Networks
13:30 – 14:30 Panel Discussion
Nils Ahrlich, Head of End to End Security Solutions, Nokia
Kim Gibbons, CMO, NetNumber
Patricia Diez Munoz, Global Network and Customer Devices Security Manager, Telefonica
Marc Kneppers, Chief Security Architect, Telus
Leonid Burakovsy, Senior Director Product Management, Palo Alto Networks
Workshop 2: Security Transformation and Skills to Protect the 5G Era (Fortinet)
2:30 pm - 3:45 pm
Statistics indicate there could be as many as 3.5 million unfilled cyber security jobs by 2021 (Cyber Security Ventures, 2017). The cybersecurity workforce shortage has left CISOs and corporate IT
security teams scrambling for talent while the cyberattacks are intensifying. Corporations are responding by placing some or all of their IT security into the hands of third parties. Last year, Microsoft estimated that 75% of infrastructure will be under third-party control by 2020. Certainly, security leadership is quickly becoming a necessary investment regardless of industry and organisations looking to attract talent are finding expertise scarce and the competition from big tech companies fierce. The good news is that improved techniques for reskilling existing workers to support digital transformation efforts are now beginning to yield dividends. In particular, reinforcing a culture of life-long learning and development, the concept of reskilling and promoting digital badges for certified skills for employees is growing in popularity. This essential session will explore the impact of 5G and digital transformation upon the workforce and provide insight into how organisations can successfully create a cybersecurity talent pipeline.
Moderator: Patrick Donegan, Founder & Principal Analyst, HardenStance
14:30 – 14:45 Alain Sanchez, Senior Evangelist, Office of the CISO, Fortinet
14:45 – 15:45 Panel Discussion
Sami Said, CISO, Tunisie Telecom
Alain Sanchez, Senior Evangelist, Office of the CISO, Fortinet
Workshop 3: Certification and Assuring the 5G Supply Chain
4:15 pm - 5:15 pm
Mobile operators rely on numerous external suppliers to deliver 5G infrastructure, software, products and services. In turn operators' customers, enterprise or consumer, rely on the operator provided services to manage and enable their lives and businesses. This represents a complex supply chain where downstream links inherit risks and vulnerabilities from suppliers if they are not properly mitigated. One of the ways to manage the supply chain is to certify or assure products, services and stakeholders within that supply chain. Security assurance is a means to ensure that network equipment meets security requirements and is implemented following adherence to secure development and product lifecycle processes by suppliers. This assurance is especially important for mobile systems, as they are classified as critical infrastructure in some jurisdictions. The recently mandated EU Cybersecurity Act establishes an EU framework for cybersecurity certification, potentially boosting the cybersecurity of online services and consumer devices. The certification framework will be a one-stop shop for cybersecurity certification, resulting in significant cost saving for enterprises, especially SMEs that would have otherwise had to apply for several certificates in several countries. Moreover, companies are incentivised to invest in the cybersecurity of their products and turn this into a competitive advantage. This session will highlight the importance of understanding how products are developed and introduced into the 5G ecosystem as well as how they are how certification is likely to impact and benefit 5G.
Panel Discussion
4:15 pm - 5:15 pm
Moderator: Yiru Zhong, Lead Analyst IoT & Enterprise, GSMA
Bharadwaj Purugundla, Manager IoT Strategy & Innovation, Verizon
Marc Kneppers, Chief Security Architect, Telus
David Rogers, CEO & Founder, Copper Horse
Amy Jordan, Delivery Lead, Centre for Cybersecurity, World Economic Forum
Gerald McQuaid, Group Security Relations Manager, Vodafone