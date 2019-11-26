 Du chief bids farewell with a warning – Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMobile 360 MENA 2019 - News

Du chief bids farewell with a warning

26 NOV 2019

LIVE FROM GSMA MOBILE 360 MENA, DUBAI: Outgoing du CEO Osman Sultan (pictured) urged the industry to avoid past mistakes and focus more on the individual to ensure a profitable 5G future.

Speaking in one of his last keynote appearances before stepping down after 14 years at the helm of the UAE’s second-largest operator, Sultan reflected on how operators had ridden something of a boom and bust period in the last few decades.

“In the mid 1990s it was very difficult not to have profitable telcos,” he commented. But this was followed by the era of the OTT player from 2005. “Why was it so difficult for us to monetise the data? This is something I still feel bitterness about, it was an opportunity lost. The entire telco community didn’t manage to be more creative to monetise data.”

A successful 5G future will require operators to rethink the way they provide services, “a fundamental mindshift,” Sultan said.

“Tomorrow’s VIP will be become a Very Individualised Person,” he quipped. “We will move from a USP to an Emotional Selling Proposition.”

Sultan used the example of Apple as a company embodying this philosophy. “When Apple launch a new product it isn’t about the features of that phone that people want, it’s about Apple. Apple are getting the experience right.”

With the move to 5G the du boss urged the industry to focus on showing consumers the real value in new services. “Right now we’re missing those conversations,” he warned. “Everything we do needs to have the human component at the heart of it. We need to move from having the right answers to asking the right questions.”

Back

Author

Justin Springham

Justin manages the editorial content for the Mobile World Live portal and award-winning Mobile World Live TV service. In the last few years Justin has launched and grown a portfolio of premier media products, which include the Mobile World Congress...

Read more

Related

GSMA regulatory head reflects on WRC success

Etisalat expects 5G to close physical, virtual gap

4G tipped to remain top mobile tech in MENA
Mobile 360 MENA 2019 - News

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Sigfox slings into Singapore

Mobile Mix: RAN in the Dam

Mobile Mix: Relaxed Ren, Ramon in Romania

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association