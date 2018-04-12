Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018

Mobile 360 Series – Latin America brings together market leaders to discuss key drivers for innovation centred around topics crucial to the region. Mobile World Live will stream the two-day event on this page, and will publish video highlights and news coverage below.
Event agenda: Tuesday 4 December 2018 (all times local, GMT-3)
9:00-10:30am – Opening Keynote – State of the Industry
Keynote Speakers:
Ministro Andrés Horacio Ibarra, DeputyChief of Cabinet
Michael O’Hara, CMO, GSMA
Sr. Julio Carlos Porras, CEO, Claro Argentina, Paraguay y Uruguay
Sr. Juan Pablo Calvo, CEO, Nuevatel Bolivia
Sr. Manuel Abelleyra, Southern Region President, DirecTV Sr. Carlos Moltini, CEO, Telecom Argentina Panel SessionModerator: Sebastian Cabello, Head of Latin America, GSMA
11:15-1:00pm Mobile Networks – Delivering IoT & Societal Impact
Moderator: Mariana Rodriguez Zani, Director, Convergencia Latina
Hector Huici, Secretary of Information and Communication Technologies
Marcelo Bertolami, General Manager, Intel
Tiago Moraes, Industry Solutions Architect, IBM
Stefano Nicoletti, Policy Director, Technology Policy, Government and Regulatory Affairs, GSMA
Zac Cheah, CEO & Founder, Pundi X
Ron Nessim, Chief Process Officer, Summit Tech
2:30- 3:30pm – Mobile Networks – The Role of 5G in Latin America
Moderator: Martin Wessel, Head of Technology Evolution, Telecom Argentina
Kevin Xu, Head, Wireless Marketing Division, Huawei
Eduardo Castanon, Head of Networks – CU South America, Ericsson
Andrea Folgueiras, CTIO, Telefonica Hispanoamerica
Silvio Pegado, Head of Business Development, Messaging, Google Latin America
4:15-5:30pm From Spectrum to Competition – Latin America Regulation Roundtable
Panel – The Future of the Mobile Operator
Moderator: José Crettaz, Journalist, JoseCrettaz.com
Event agenda: Wednesday 5 December 2018 (all times local, GMT-3)
9:00 – 10:30 – Keynotes – Digital Transformation in Latin America
Osvaldo di Campli, President Latin America, Nokia
Raul Martinez, Secretario de Infraestructura Tecnológica y País Digital en Jefatura de Gabinete Argentina