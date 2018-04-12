English
HomeMobile 360 – Latin America 2018

Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018

Mobile 360 Series – Latin America brings together market leaders to discuss key drivers for innovation centred around topics crucial to the region. Mobile World Live will stream the two-day event on this page, and will publish video highlights and news coverage below.

Event agenda: Tuesday 4 December 2018 (all times local, GMT-3)

9:00-10:30am – Opening Keynote – State of the Industry

Keynote Speakers:

  • Ministro Andrés Horacio Ibarra, Deputy Chief of Cabinet
  • Michael O’Hara, CMO, GSMA
    • Sr. Julio Carlos Porras, CEO, Claro Argentina, Paraguay y Uruguay
    • Sr. Juan Pablo Calvo, CEO, Nuevatel Bolivia
    • Sr. Manuel Abelleyra, Southern Region President, DirecTV Sr. Carlos Moltini, CEO, Telecom Argentina Panel SessionModerator: Sebastian Cabello, Head of Latin America, GSMA

11:15-1:00pm Mobile Networks – Delivering IoT & Societal Impact

Moderator: Mariana Rodriguez Zani, Director, Convergencia Latina

  • Hector Huici, Secretary of Information and Communication Technologies
  • Marcelo Bertolami, General Manager, Intel
  • Tiago Moraes, Industry Solutions Architect, IBM
  • Stefano Nicoletti, Policy Director, Technology Policy, Government and Regulatory Affairs, GSMA
  • Zac Cheah, CEO & Founder, Pundi X
  • Ron Nessim, Chief Process Officer, Summit Tech

2:30- 3:30pm – Mobile Networks – The Role of 5G in Latin America

Moderator: Martin Wessel, Head of Technology Evolution, Telecom Argentina

  • Kevin Xu, Head, Wireless Marketing Division, Huawei
  • Eduardo Castanon, Head of Networks – CU South America, Ericsson
  • Andrea Folgueiras, CTIO, Telefonica Hispanoamerica
  • Silvio Pegado, Head of Business Development, Messaging, Google Latin America

4:15-5:30pm From Spectrum to Competition – Latin America Regulation Roundtable

Panel – The Future of the Mobile Operator

Moderator: José Crettaz, Journalist, JoseCrettaz.com

  • Karim Lesina, Senior Vice President, International External & Regulatory Affairs, AT&T
  • José Juan Haro, VP Wholesale and Regulatory Affairs, Telefónica Latin America
  • Manuel Araya, VP Public Policy, Entel Chile
  • Hernán Verdaguer, Chief Regulatory Officer, Telecom Argentina

Panel – Regional Regulation Harmonisation for Mobile Networks

Moderator: Lucas Gallitto, Director Public Policy for Latin America, GSMA

  • Silvana Giudici, President, ENACOM Argentina
  • Nicolas Cendoya, Director, URSEC Uruguay
  • Raúl Anibal Pereira Sanchez, Commissioner, CONATEL Paraguay

Event agenda: Wednesday 5 December 2018 (all times local, GMT-3)

9:00 – 10:30 – Keynotes – Digital Transformation in Latin America

  • Osvaldo di Campli, President Latin America, Nokia
  • Raul Martinez, Secretario de Infraestructura Tecnológica y País Digital en Jefatura de Gabinete Argentina
  • Manuel Beaudroit, Co-founder and CMO, Bitex

11:15 – 1:00 – Artificial Intelligence: Economic Opportunities and Societal Impact

  • Jorge Heeren, VP Management Consulting, Hitachi Consulting
  • Max Izatt, Director & Chief Data Scientist, Hitachi Consulting
  • Ezequiel Glinksy, Director of Innovation, Microsoft
  • Carlos Tunes, Director of Watson & IoT, IBM Watson
  • Sanjay Aiyagari, Telecommunications Solutions Architect, Red Hat

Moderator: Jeanine Vos, GSMA

  • Alejandro Salevsky, Head of Big Data Analytics,Telefonica
  • Paola Bolivar, UNFAO
  • TBD, PAHO

2:30 – 3:30 – Media & Entertainment Demands for Digital Connectivity

  • Moderator: Tomas Gennari, EVP, Business Bureau
  • Ministro Sergio Sá Leitao, Minister of Culture, Brasil
  • Facundo de la Iglesia, VP of Content, Flixxo
  • Nick Montes, Head of Americas & EVP Global Business Department, Digital Turbine
  • Gastón Molina, Flow Mobile Product Manager, Telecom Argentina
  • Federico Llano, Emerging Business Planning Director, Viacom

4:15 – 5:30 – Investing in the Next Generation Innovators

  • Rom Justa, CEO, Outbound Brasil
  • Daniel Gomez Gaviria, Senior Economist, Finance, Competitiveness and Innovation, World Bank Group
  • Juan Pablo Cosentino, Director of Engineering, Universidad Austral
  • Maria Luisa Macchiavello, Director, Argentina Chamber of Commerce and Services

News stories

Videos

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2018 Day2 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2018 Day1 highlights

Mobile Mix: EE scores 5G winner at Wembley

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association