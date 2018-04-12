Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Mobile 360 Series – Latin America brings together market leaders to discuss key drivers for innovation centred around topics crucial to the region. Mobile World Live will stream the two-day event on this page, and will publish video highlights and news coverage below.

Event agenda: Tuesday 4 December 2018 (all times local, GMT-3)

9:00-10:30am – Opening Keynote – State of the Industry

Keynote Speakers:

Ministro Andrés Horacio Ibarra, Deputy Chief of Cabinet

Michael O’Hara, CMO, GSMA



Sr. Julio Carlos Porras, CEO, Claro Argentina, Paraguay y Uruguay Sr. Juan Pablo Calvo, CEO, Nuevatel Bolivia Sr. Manuel Abelleyra, Southern Region President, DirecTV Sr. Carlos Moltini, CEO, Telecom Argentina Panel Session Moderator: Sebastian Cabello, Head of Latin America, GSMA



11:15-1:00pm Mobile Networks – Delivering IoT & Societal Impact

Moderator: Mariana Rodriguez Zani, Director, Convergencia Latina

Hector Huici, Secretary of Information and Communication Technologies

Marcelo Bertolami, General Manager, Intel

Tiago Moraes, Industry Solutions Architect, IBM

Stefano Nicoletti, Policy Director, Technology Policy, Government and Regulatory Affairs, GSMA

Zac Cheah, CEO & Founder, Pundi X

Ron Nessim, Chief Process Officer, Summit Tech

2:30- 3:30pm – Mobile Networks – The Role of 5G in Latin America

Moderator: Martin Wessel, Head of Technology Evolution, Telecom Argentina

Kevin Xu, Head, Wireless Marketing Division, Huawei

Eduardo Castanon, Head of Networks – CU South America , Ericsson

Andrea Folgueiras, CTIO , Telefonica Hispanoamerica

Silvio Pegado, Head of Business Development, Messaging, Google Latin America

4:15-5:30pm From Spectrum to Competition – Latin America Regulation Roundtable

Panel – The Future of the Mobile Operator

Moderator: José Crettaz, Journalist, JoseCrettaz.com

Karim Lesina, Senior Vice President, International External & Regulatory Affairs, AT&T

José Juan Haro, VP Wholesale and Regulatory Affairs, Telefónica Latin America

Manuel Araya, VP Public Policy, Entel Chile

Hernán Verdaguer, Chief Regulatory Officer, Telecom Argentina

Panel – Regional Regulation Harmonisation for Mobile Networks

Moderator: Lucas Gallitto, Director Public Policy for Latin America, GSMA

Silvana Giudici, President, ENACOM Argentina

Nicolas Cendoya, Director, URSEC Uruguay

Raúl Anibal Pereira Sanchez, Commissioner, CONATEL Paraguay

Event agenda: Wednesday 5 December 2018 (all times local, GMT-3)

9:00 – 10:30 – Keynotes – Digital Transformation in Latin America

Osvaldo di Campli, President Latin America, Nokia

Raul Martinez, Secretario de Infraestructura Tecnológica y País Digital en Jefatura de Gabinete Argentina

Manuel Beaudroit, Co-founder and CMO, Bitex

11:15 – 1:00 – Artificial Intelligence: Economic Opportunities and Societal Impact

Jorge Heeren, VP Management Consulting, Hitachi Consulting

Max Izatt, Director & Chief Data Scientist, Hitachi Consulting

Ezequiel Glinksy, Director of Innovation, Microsoft

Carlos Tunes, Director of Watson & IoT, IBM Watson

Sanjay Aiyagari, Telecommunications Solutions Architect, Red Hat

Moderator: Jeanine Vos, GSMA

Alejandro Salevsky, Head of Big Data Analytics, Telefonica

Paola Bolivar, UNFAO

TBD, PAHO

2:30 – 3:30 – Media & Entertainment Demands for Digital Connectivity

Moderator: Tomas Gennari, EVP, Business Bureau

Ministro Sergio Sá Leitao, Minister of Culture, Brasil

Facundo de la Iglesia, VP of Content, Flixxo

Nick Montes, Head of Americas & EVP Global Business Department, Digital Turbine

Gastón Molina, Flow Mobile Product Manager, Telecom Argentina

Federico Llano, Emerging Business Planning Director, Viacom

4:15 – 5:30 – Investing in the Next Generation Innovators

Rom Justa, CEO, Outbound Brasil

Daniel Gomez Gaviria, Senior Economist, Finance, Competitiveness and Innovation, World Bank Group

Juan Pablo Cosentino, Director of Engineering, Universidad Austral

Maria Luisa Macchiavello, Director, Argentina Chamber of Commerce and Services



News stories