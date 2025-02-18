Microsoft announced a plan to invest PLN2.8 billion ($704.4 million) in Poland to upgrade its cloud and AI infrastructure, and strengthen national security.

The investment will support the growth of Microsoft’s existing data centre campuses and expand its set of cloud services. The tech giant opened its first data centre in Poland in 2023.

Microsoft will partner with the Polish National Defence to establish a framework to improve national cybersecurity by developing AI, cloud computing models and quantum technologies.

Poland ranks third in Europe and ninth in the world in terms of exposure to attacks from cybercriminal organisations sponsored by non-domestic nations, the Microsoft Digital Defence report reveals.

Brad Smith, vice chair and president of Microsoft (pictured, left), stated the data centre investment “is a vote of confidence in Poland’s leadership and economy”.

Smith announced the investment with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk (pictured, right).

The company also committed to train up to 1 million Polish information workers, teachers, software developers and organisational leaders on AI and cybersecurity by the end of the year to help accelerate national digital transformation efforts.

Microsoft stated it spent more than $80 million in Poland over the past year to fund educational institutions, non-profit organisations, public libraries and museums.