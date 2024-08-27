Microsoft, cybersecurity companies and government officials plan to convene at the software giant’s headquarters on 10 September to brainstorm how endpoint technologies could be improved following an IT outage in July due to a failed update issued by CrowdStrike.

CrowdStrike will be among the attendees at Microsoft’s Endpoint Ecosystem Summit at its Redmond, Washington headquarters.

The CrowdStrike update impacted an estimated 8.5 million Windows devices running Microsoft software globally.

Microsoft corporate VP Aidan Marcuss stated in a blog post the outage “presents important lessons for us to apply as an ecosystem”.

“Our discussions will focus on improving security and safe deployment practices, designing systems for resiliency and working together as a thriving community of partners to best serve customers now, and in the future,” he stated.

CNBC reported the Endpoint Ecosystem Summit will examine the possibility of having applications rely more on an element in Windows called user mode instead of kernel mode.

A Microsoft executive explained to the news site that applications in user mode are isolated from the rest of Windows, but an application that fails in kernel mode could cause all of a software programme to crash.

The executive noted removing kernel access in Windows would only resolve a small percentage of potential problems.

CNBC stated attendees will also discuss the use of extended Berkeley packet filter (eBPF) technology, which checks to see if programmes will run without triggering system crashes.

“It is expected that the Windows Endpoint Security Ecosystem Summit will lead to next steps in both short- and long-term actions and initiatives to pursue, with improved security and resilience as our collective goal,” Marcuss stated.