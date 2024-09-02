Meta Platforms unveiled a plan to build a new data centre campus expected to cost $800 million in the US state of South Carolina which will be optimised to handle AI workloads.

In a post on Facebook, Meta Platforms explained the 715,000-square-foot data centre will be its 22nd in the US and 26th in the world.

The social media giant explained it picked South Carolina because it provides access to infrastructure, renewable energy and a strong pool of talent.

Meta Platforms will work with Aiken Electric Cooperative to add new renewable energy to the grid.

The project will result in approximately 100 jobs, with more than 1,000 builders onsite at the peak of the construction.

During its Q2 earnings call, Meta Platforms executives told investors to expect a significant increase in spending on AI projects in 2025.