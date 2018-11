Feature: Operators in spotlight at MBBF18

21 NOV 2018

The UK’S four operators played a lead role on the showfloor at Huawei’s Mobile BroadBand Forum 2018, with BT/EE, O2, Vodafone and 3UK all highlighting developments in wireless broadband, IoT and connected vehicle technology. It wasn’t all about the UK though, with STC, HKT, TIM and Elisa all highlighting significant progress towards 5G.