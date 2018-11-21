English
HomeMBBFORUM18 - Video

Feature: MBBF 2018 Day 1 highlights

21 NOV 2018

More than 2,000 of the industry’s most influential execs from operators, vertical industries and standards organisation are in London this week for Huawei’s 9th annual Global Mobile Broadband Forum. The message: “5G is inspiring the future. It’s building a fully connected, intelligent world.” Relive all the keynote highlights and exhibition action from the first day. Speakers include Huawei, GSMA, China Telecom, MTN Group, Sunrise, EE, BT, Deutsche Telekom and KPN, while we also feature 5G action from the showfloor.

