HomeMBBFORUM18 - Video

Feature: Huawei MBBF18 – Event Quotes

26 NOV 2018

Here’s a snapshot of keynote addresses from Huawei’s Global Mobile Broadband Forum 2018 in London.

Speakers include: Ken Hu, Deputy and Rotating Chairman at Huawei; Mats Granryd, Director General, GSMA; Guiqing Liu, EVP at China Telecommunications Corp; Alex Jin Sung Choi, SVP of Research & Technology Innovation at Deutsche Telekom; Howard Watson, CTIO of BT; Babak Fouladi, CTIO of MTN Group; Olaf Swantee, CEO of Sunrise; David Dyson, CEO of 3 UK; Jacob Groote, EVP Business Products at KPN; David Wang, Executive Director of the Board, Huawei; Ryan Ding, President, Carrier Business Group, Huawei; Stephen Howe, EVP and CTO of Bell; Arnaud Vamparys, Senior VP Radio Networks, Orange Group; Simon Sproule, CMO of Aston Martin; and Edward Deng, President of Wireless Solution, Huawei.

