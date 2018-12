Feature: Cloud X powers an AR/VR future

10 DEC 2018

MBBF 2018 showed that the future is bright for technologies such as augmented reality and virtual reality based on Huawei’s Cloud X initiative. In this feature video companies from across the ecosystem – including RealWear, Holo-Light, Niantic, Innoactive, KDX and Gloud – give their thoughts on where the market is heading.