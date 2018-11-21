Feature: 5G inspires the future at MBBF18

5G is now a reality and this year’s Global Mobile Broadband Forum showcased some of the exciting opportunities enabled by the new technology. Down on the showfloor Huawei was busy demoing its SingleRAN Pro platform, which will pave the way for fast operator deployment of 5G. And next-generation applications that use the Cloud X model were all the talk amongst attendees. Meanwhile outside the convention hall Huawei supported the largest 5G trial network in Europe, giving attendees the opportunity to experience a live, continuous 5G experience in a moving vehicle. A rich virtual reality experience was enjoyed by passengers in the vehicle on superfast 5G speeds.