English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Russia & CIS 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMBBFORUM18 - News

Huawei urges operators to back network automation

21 NOV 2018

LIVE FROM HUAWEI GLOBAL MBB FORUM 2018, LONDON: David Wang, executive director of the board at Huawei (pictured), detailed his vision of a fully automated mobile network, which he explained will be needed to manage the increasingly complex architecture brought about by the addition of 5G.

In a keynote, Wang said operators already had to support 2G, 3G and 4G services across several bands and technologies, and building the 5G layer would mean the network would be “so complex.”

He explained operators must provision for “four different technologies, more than 15 different kinds of bands, a lot of different kinds of sites and a lot of different kinds of services. So it is more and more difficult to optimise and improve the network. It is more and more difficult to provide the best user experience.”

Wang explained continuing to use previous network management methods would “consume a lot of effort and the cost to improve and upgrade will get higher and higher.” He also noted there would be a large increase in power consumption.

“We have to figure out a new solution and a new way to deploy and manage the mobile network,” Wang added. “We need to adopt [artificial intelligence] AI to the mobile network.”

He urged collaboration across the industry to define standards and promote what is described as “autonomous driving mobile network” technology.

During the session, Wang also noted Huawei had spent more than two years working on its all-IP strategy and is on target to build a fully autonomous mobile network.

Earlier this year, the company unveiled a full portfolio centred on enabling AI technology including: chips; chip enablement; a training and inference framework; and application enablement solutions.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

LTE set for fundamental role in 5G era

Operators call for fresh approaches in 5G City era

Orange looks to 5G for ultra-low cost connectivity
MBBFORUM18 - News

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Global MBB Forum 2018 roundtable highlights

Mobile Mix: Making it in Madrid

Mobile Mix: Fake News and Future X

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association