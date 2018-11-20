Huawei Unveils 5G Home Broadband Capability in London

PRESS RELEASE: [London, UK, November 20, 2018] Huawei and Three UK today showcased a 5G home broadband demonstration using Three UK’s 100MHz C-Band spectrum at the 2018 Huawei Mobile Broadband Forum, bringing to life the transformative capability of 5G services.

The demonstration leverages Huawei’s latest home broadband routers – the first 5G commercial terminals in the world – to allow forum attendees to experience ultra-high-speed 5G broadband services, such as cloud gaming and 4K video streaming.

The service is expected to deliver a maximum download speed of 2 Gbps, with an average of 1 Gbps for a single user. This follows the successful pre-commercial network tests that Huawei and Three conducted earlier this year.

Huawei will continue to work with Three to conduct further 5G service tests in the UK, which are expected to be released to the public in densely-populated urban areas and train stations, paving the way for the full commercial use of 5G networks in 2019.

Yang Chaobin, President of Huawei 5G Product Line, said, “The 5G trials we carried out today demonstrate the opportunity this technology brings to the home broadband market. Huawei will continue to work with Three UK to bring customers more market-leading commercial applications of 5G”.