 The 13th Mobile Broadband Forum - 25-26 October 2022
HomeThe 13th Mobile Broadband Forum – 25-26 October 2022

The 13th Mobile Broadband Forum – 25-26 October 2022

The 13th Global Mobile Broadband Forum will be hosted by Huawei on October 25 and 26, 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand, with support from industry partners GSMA and GTI.

The 2022 forum offers an opportunity for the mobile and adjacent vertical ecosystems to reconnect, rebuild, and reimagine a fully connected, intelligent world. Building on the success of previous years, the mobile ecosystems will convene to explore how mobile broadband technology is shaping the future and continuing to transform people’s lives and industries.

Agenda:

Current confirmed speakers:

Ken Hu

Rotating Chairman, Huawei

 

 Lara Dewar

Chief Marketing Officer, GSMA
Yoon Ho Choi

President, Head of XR Service, LG Uplus

 

 Li Peng

President of the Carrier BG, Huawei
David Wang

Executive Director of the Board, Chairman of ICT Infrastructure Managing Board, Huawei

 

 Emmanuel CHAUTARD

Senior VP, Orange Innovation Networks
Bernhard van der Merwe

VP Technology, Omantel

 

 Sihan Bo Chen

Head of Greater China, Head of Asia, GSMA
Yang Chaobin

President of ICT Products & Solutions, President of Wireless Solution, Huawei

 

