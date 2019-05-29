 Telus calls for new tactics to protect 5G networks – Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MOBILE 360: SECURITY FOR 5G
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeM360 Security for 5G - News

Telus calls for new tactics to protect 5G networks

29 MAY 2019

LIVE FROM MOBILE 360 SECURITY FOR 5G, THE HAGUE: Canadian operator Telus highlighted the need for new approaches to network and service assurance in the 5G era, noting greater use of software in next-generation infrastructure increases vulnerabilities.

Carey Frey, the operator’s chief security officer (pictured), explained threats which exist today from organised crime or terrorist groups, among others, are not going to change with the move to 5G. “There are going to be people out there who are motivated to try and break into our networks and to attack the businesses and the customers that are using them.”

However, the method such attackers use will change, he said: “How they do it is by exploiting vulnerabilities in software.” As a result, “we’re going to make 5G increasingly subject to these”.

Delivering a broad solution to protecting software is complicated because businesses are often taking small pieces of code from multiple sources to create an overall system, Frey explained.

For operators, this creates a question around how they assure customers their network is safe. Frey stated enhanced mobile broadband it not a game changer in terms of security, suggesting that if you aren’t able to access videos of cats on YouTube due to a security exploit, it is small fry compared with an attack which interrupts remote surgery.

Different tack
Delivering the kind of assurance necessary for the latter example requires a shift away from current standards-based approaches: “at the very high level of assurance, we’re really talking about mathematically proven guarantees and third-party certification”.

The aircraft industry provides guidance on the direction Frey believes must be taken. He cited the scale of components required to construct an aeroplane as an example, stating the assurances required before people will trust that all are working correctly is a model for the mobile industry in terms of providing “customers with the confidence that they can use that network safely”.

But this raises the question of “how much is good enough”?

“Our comfort zone as a global industry is sort of at the level of standards and basic metric claims. And that’s ok, but honestly they don’t really get the job done for what I think the new level of confidence is that we’re going to be required to produce in order to gain the public’s trust and confidence that we can safely operate this platform in cyberspace.”

Operators in future will need firm assurances from vendors regarding the provenance of software components, including where they came from and how they were designed to work, else there will be no means of assessing if a component is not working correctly and so if it is being used in an attack.

To achieve this, Telus believes a global cybersecurity centre is needed for 5G, which brings together the work of standards bodies and individual regulators to provide a big-picture view covering the devices being used on operator networks; effective deployment of encryption; and access management.

“There are always challenges in operationalising what the standards say, either from the vendor perspective or from the operator perspective”, Frey said.

Back

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

AI flagged as double-edged security sword

Turkcell applies past lessons to 5G security

UK government agency hits out at “broken” market
M360 Security for 5G - News

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei hit for six

Mobile Mix: Nice work if you can get it

Mobile Mix: Pixels and privacy at Google I/O

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association